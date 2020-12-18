Notable Friday Option Activity: KNSA, OKTA, CZR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Symbol: KNSA), where a total volume of 1,812 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 181,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of KNSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 340,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,200 underlying shares of KNSA. Below is a chart showing KNSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 9,597 contracts, representing approximately 959,700 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,100 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 13,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,400 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KNSA options, OKTA options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

