Notable Friday Option Activity: KMB, GS, ADBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB), where a total volume of 16,513 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.3% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,900 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 24,283 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 73% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 1,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 14,055 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $475 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:

