Markets
KMB

Notable Friday Option Activity: KMB, GS, ADBE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB), where a total volume of 16,513 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.3% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,900 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 24,283 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 73% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 1,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 14,055 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $475 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KMB options, GS options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KMB GS ADBE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular