Notable Friday Option Activity: KMB, FANG, GS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB), where a total of 14,118 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.1% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,200 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) options are showing a volume of 12,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,100 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 16,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KMB options, FANG options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

