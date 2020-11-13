Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: KEYS, CHRW, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS), where a total of 10,788 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.5% of KEYS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 5,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,100 underlying shares of KEYS. Below is a chart showing KEYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) options are showing a volume of 10,424 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 4,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,800 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 7,529 contracts, representing approximately 752,900 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $425 strike put option expiring November 27, 2020, with 862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

