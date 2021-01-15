Notable Friday Option Activity: JPM, SEDG, MKSI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 220,602 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 147% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 13,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 14,497 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 132.8% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,900 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI) saw options trading volume of 3,934 contracts, representing approximately 393,400 underlying shares or approximately 128.6% of MKSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,500 underlying shares of MKSI. Below is a chart showing MKSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

