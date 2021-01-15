Markets
JPM

Notable Friday Option Activity: JPM, SEDG, MKSI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 220,602 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 147% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 13,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 14,497 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 132.8% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,900 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI) saw options trading volume of 3,934 contracts, representing approximately 393,400 underlying shares or approximately 128.6% of MKSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,500 underlying shares of MKSI. Below is a chart showing MKSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, SEDG options, or MKSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM SEDG MKSI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular