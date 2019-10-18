Notable Friday Option Activity: JPM, MU, CORT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 58,574 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring October 25, 2019, with 4,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 119,981 contracts, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 5,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,600 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) options are showing a volume of 3,625 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 362,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 724,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,800 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

