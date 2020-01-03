Notable Friday Option Activity: JPM, MPC, SLB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 184,045 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 179.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 75,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 45,827 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 94.7% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 11,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) options are showing a volume of 90,788 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.4% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 34,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, MPC options, or SLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

