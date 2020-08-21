Markets
JPM

Notable Friday Option Activity: JPM, MMM, SWK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 74,639 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 8,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 13,877 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,200 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) options are showing a volume of 5,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 515,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, MMM options, or SWK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM MMM SWK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular