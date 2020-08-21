Notable Friday Option Activity: JPM, MMM, SWK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 74,639 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 8,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 13,877 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,200 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) options are showing a volume of 5,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 515,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

