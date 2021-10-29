Notable Friday Option Activity: JPM, CLX, DLTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 55,490 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 8,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 832,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 5,255 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 525,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,700 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 12,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,200 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, CLX options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

