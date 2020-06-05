Notable Friday Option Activity: JNJ, UPS, COO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 30,761 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 3,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,800 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 16,398 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) options are showing a volume of 1,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 135,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of COO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of COO. Below is a chart showing COO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, UPS options, or COO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

