Notable Friday Option Activity: JNJ, INTU, PXD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 36,541 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring September 23, 2022, with 4,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,700 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 7,392 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 739,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,500 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) options are showing a volume of 11,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,000 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, INTU options, or PXD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.