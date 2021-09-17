Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: JNJ, F, AAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 27,782 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 4,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,700 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 265,685 contracts, representing approximately 26.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 33,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 129,909 contracts, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 12,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

