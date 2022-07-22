Notable Friday Option Activity: JELD, SAIA, OTIS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JELD-WEN Holding Inc (Symbol: JELD), where a total of 9,434 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 943,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.3% of JELD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,300 underlying shares of JELD. Below is a chart showing JELD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) saw options trading volume of 3,790 contracts, representing approximately 379,000 underlying shares or approximately 91% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 416,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS) options are showing a volume of 21,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.3% of OTIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 10,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of OTIS. Below is a chart showing OTIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
