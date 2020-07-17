Notable Friday Option Activity: JBHT, MU, CHRW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total volume of 3,518 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 351,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 820,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,500 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 86,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 19,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) saw options trading volume of 7,334 contracts, representing approximately 733,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,100 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

