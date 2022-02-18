Notable Friday Option Activity: JBHT, BKNG, UNP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total of 9,449 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 944,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 144.2% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 655,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,700 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 6,124 contracts, representing approximately 612,400 underlying shares or approximately 136.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 448,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2800 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 34,649 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.3% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 10,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

