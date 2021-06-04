Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: JBHT, APTV, LLY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total of 4,378 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 437,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.8% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 492,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,700 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Aptiv PLC (Symbol: APTV) saw options trading volume of 11,604 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 86.8% of APTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,300 underlying shares of APTV. Below is a chart showing APTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 24,541 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 84.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 8,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 829,300 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

