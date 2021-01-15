Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: IVZ, SWKS, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ), where a total of 34,376 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.2% of IVZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 15,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of IVZ. Below is a chart showing IVZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 11,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,400 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 35,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 6,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

