Notable Friday Option Activity: IVZ, QRVO, ALXN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ), where a total of 59,565 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 112.1% of IVZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 29,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of IVZ. Below is a chart showing IVZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) saw options trading volume of 9,657 contracts, representing approximately 965,700 underlying shares or approximately 89.1% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,900 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) saw options trading volume of 8,315 contracts, representing approximately 831,500 underlying shares or approximately 77.7% of ALXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,600 underlying shares of ALXN. Below is a chart showing ALXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

