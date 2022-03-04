Notable Friday Option Activity: IT, VSCO, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT), where a total of 2,691 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 269,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of IT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 649,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,900 underlying shares of IT. Below is a chart showing IT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO) options are showing a volume of 5,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 585,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,600 underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 49,826 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring March 04, 2022, with 3,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
