Notable Friday Option Activity: IOVA, PTE, ANET

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA), where a total of 18,109 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 132.2% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 8,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 829,000 underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

PolarityTE Inc (Symbol: PTE) saw options trading volume of 2,135 contracts, representing approximately 213,500 underlying shares or approximately 125.6% of PTE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of PTE. Below is a chart showing PTE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 8,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 874,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.9% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 723,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,300 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IOVA options, PTE options, or ANET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

