Markets
IOVA

Notable Friday Option Activity: IOVA, PTE, ANET

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA), where a total of 18,109 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 132.2% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 8,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 829,000 underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

PolarityTE Inc (Symbol: PTE) saw options trading volume of 2,135 contracts, representing approximately 213,500 underlying shares or approximately 125.6% of PTE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of PTE. Below is a chart showing PTE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 8,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 874,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.9% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 723,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,300 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IOVA options, PTE options, or ANET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IOVA PTE ANET

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular