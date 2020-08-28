Markets
IOVA

Notable Friday Option Activity: IOVA, CLDR, FB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA), where a total of 8,355 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 835,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.7% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 872,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,700 underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Cloudera Inc (Symbol: CLDR) options are showing a volume of 25,169 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.8% of CLDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 3,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,600 underlying shares of CLDR. Below is a chart showing CLDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 253,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.6% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 27,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IOVA options, CLDR options, or FB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IOVA CLDR FB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular