Notable Friday Option Activity: IOVA, CLDR, FB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA), where a total of 8,355 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 835,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.7% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 872,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,700 underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Cloudera Inc (Symbol: CLDR) options are showing a volume of 25,169 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.8% of CLDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 3,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,600 underlying shares of CLDR. Below is a chart showing CLDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 253,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.6% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 27,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

