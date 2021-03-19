Notable Friday Option Activity: INVH, UA, NG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH), where a total of 30,397 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.9% of INVH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 10,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of INVH. Below is a chart showing INVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) options are showing a volume of 24,995 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of UA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 12,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UA. Below is a chart showing UA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And NovaGold Resources Inc. (Symbol: NG) saw options trading volume of 9,948 contracts, representing approximately 994,800 underlying shares or approximately 67% of NG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,900 underlying shares of NG. Below is a chart showing NG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

