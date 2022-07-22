Notable Friday Option Activity: INTC, THC, CCK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 143,226 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 32.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 12,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) saw options trading volume of 9,426 contracts, representing approximately 942,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,600 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) options are showing a volume of 6,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 639,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,300 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

