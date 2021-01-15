Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: INSP, FLDM, CREE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP), where a total of 2,068 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 206,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.7% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 276,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,900 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Fluidigm Corp (Symbol: FLDM) options are showing a volume of 12,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of FLDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 5,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,000 underlying shares of FLDM. Below is a chart showing FLDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cree Inc (Symbol: CREE) saw options trading volume of 13,406 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of CREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 8,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,000 underlying shares of CREE. Below is a chart showing CREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular