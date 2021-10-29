Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: INGN, COST, DEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Inogen, Inc (Symbol: INGN), where a total of 2,242 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 224,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 161.3% of INGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 139,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of INGN. Below is a chart showing INGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 24,048 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 145.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $495 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 4,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:

And Denbury Inc (Symbol: DEN) saw options trading volume of 10,610 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 139.6% of DEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 759,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,300 underlying shares of DEN. Below is a chart showing DEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

