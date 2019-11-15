Notable Friday Option Activity: IMMU, EW, IONS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Immunomedics, Inc. (Symbol: IMMU), where a total volume of 8,131 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 813,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of IMMU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,800 underlying shares of IMMU. Below is a chart showing IMMU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) options are showing a volume of 5,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 587,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of EW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,800 underlying shares of EW. Below is a chart showing EW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IONS) options are showing a volume of 5,189 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 518,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of IONS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,900 underlying shares of IONS. Below is a chart showing IONS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IMMU options, EW options, or IONS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

