Notable Friday Option Activity: IMMR, SQ, SWKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Immersion Corp (Symbol: IMMR), where a total of 1,046 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.5% of IMMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 251,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of IMMR. Below is a chart showing IMMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 55,537 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 4,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,900 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 9,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 913,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,400 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

