Notable Friday Option Activity: ILMN, DPZ, CTXS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), where a total volume of 5,129 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 512,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.9% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 723,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,500 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 3,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 347,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS) options are showing a volume of 9,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 909,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.8% of CTXS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,500 underlying shares of CTXS. Below is a chart showing CTXS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ILMN options, DPZ options, or CTXS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.