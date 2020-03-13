Notable Friday Option Activity: ILMN, DOCU, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), where a total of 8,062 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 806,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 5,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 11,662 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,200 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 78,540 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 8,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 815,200 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

