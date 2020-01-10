Notable Friday Option Activity: ILMN, DGX, SWKS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), where a total volume of 4,586 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 458,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.2% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,700 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) saw options trading volume of 4,002 contracts, representing approximately 400,200 underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 735,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,700 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 11,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,400 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

