Notable Friday Option Activity: IIPR, LMND, PINS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total of 1,748 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 174,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.9% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 176,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,900 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 12,162 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 98.7% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,100 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 69,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.2% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 7,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,300 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

