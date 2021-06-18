Markets
IIPR

Notable Friday Option Activity: IIPR, JACK, WDC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total volume of 1,980 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 198,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.6% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 157,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,000 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) saw options trading volume of 3,265 contracts, representing approximately 326,500 underlying shares or approximately 115.6% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 38,348 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 115% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 6,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,900 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IIPR options, JACK options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IIPR JACK WDC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular