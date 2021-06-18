Notable Friday Option Activity: IIPR, JACK, WDC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total volume of 1,980 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 198,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.6% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 157,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,000 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) saw options trading volume of 3,265 contracts, representing approximately 326,500 underlying shares or approximately 115.6% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 38,348 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 115% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 6,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,900 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

