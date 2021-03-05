Notable Friday Option Activity: IGT, TWLO, DPZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total of 26,922 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.9% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 12,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 26,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.9% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 12, 2021, with 2,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,500 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 6,668 contracts, representing approximately 666,800 underlying shares or approximately 93.7% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 711,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring March 12, 2021, with 517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,700 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

