Notable Friday Option Activity: ICUI, X, PETS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI), where a total volume of 1,790 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 179,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 134.1% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 133,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,800 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 188,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 11,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And PetMed Express Inc (Symbol: PETS) saw options trading volume of 4,179 contracts, representing approximately 417,900 underlying shares or approximately 120.4% of PETS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 347,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,200 underlying shares of PETS. Below is a chart showing PETS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ICUI options, X options, or PETS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.