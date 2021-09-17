Markets
ICUI

Notable Friday Option Activity: ICUI, TTCF, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI), where a total volume of 4,124 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 412,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 133.7% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 308,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Tattooed Chef Inc (Symbol: TTCF) options are showing a volume of 27,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.6% of TTCF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 9,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 994,100 underlying shares of TTCF. Below is a chart showing TTCF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 5,954 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 595,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.9% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 461,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,700 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

