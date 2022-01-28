Notable Friday Option Activity: ICPT, PFSI, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ICPT), where a total volume of 3,833 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 383,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of ICPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 800,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,700 underlying shares of ICPT. Below is a chart showing ICPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 2,986 contracts, representing approximately 298,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 624,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,300 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 21,750 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ICPT options, PFSI options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

