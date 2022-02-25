Notable Friday Option Activity: ICPT, COUP, GD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ICPT), where a total volume of 3,448 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 344,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of ICPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 714,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,400 underlying shares of ICPT. Below is a chart showing ICPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) saw options trading volume of 7,061 contracts, representing approximately 706,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,200 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) saw options trading volume of 6,586 contracts, representing approximately 658,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
