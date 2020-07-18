Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: IBP, GILD, IRTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP), where a total of 1,458 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 145,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.4% of IBP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 226,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,000 underlying shares of IBP. Below is a chart showing IBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 47,645 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,700 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) saw options trading volume of 2,121 contracts, representing approximately 212,100 underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 358,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

