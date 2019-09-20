Notable Friday Option Activity: IBM, STZ, BAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 16,018 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 4,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 431,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 942,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,100 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 251,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 57,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

