Notable Friday Option Activity: IBM, RVLV, HNGR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 56,675 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.5% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,800 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

Revolve Group Inc (Symbol: RVLV) saw options trading volume of 9,970 contracts, representing approximately 997,000 underlying shares or approximately 75.5% of RVLV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,400 underlying shares of RVLV. Below is a chart showing RVLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hanger Inc (Symbol: HNGR) options are showing a volume of 1,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 103,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of HNGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 162,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,100 underlying shares of HNGR. Below is a chart showing HNGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

