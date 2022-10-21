Notable Friday Option Activity: HUM, BA, IDXX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total volume of 4,565 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 456,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 929,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $475 strike put option expiring November 04, 2022, with 726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,600 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 34,409 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,800 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) options are showing a volume of 2,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 234,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of IDXX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 490,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,100 underlying shares of IDXX. Below is a chart showing IDXX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUM options, BA options, or IDXX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

