Markets
HUBS

Notable Friday Option Activity: HUBS, KEM, PANW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS), where a total volume of 3,012 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 301,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 571,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,300 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

KEMET Corp. (Symbol: KEM) options are showing a volume of 5,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 543,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of KEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of KEM. Below is a chart showing KEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 4,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 480,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 949,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,900 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HUBS options, KEM options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUBS KEM PANW

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular