Notable Friday Option Activity: HUBS, KEM, PANW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS), where a total volume of 3,012 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 301,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 571,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,300 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

KEMET Corp. (Symbol: KEM) options are showing a volume of 5,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 543,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of KEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of KEM. Below is a chart showing KEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 4,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 480,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 949,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,900 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

