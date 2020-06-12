Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: HUBS, BMY, AIG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS), where a total volume of 2,574 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 257,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.1% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 625,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,300 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 65,421 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 14,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) saw options trading volume of 29,442 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 5,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,100 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

HUBS BMY AIG

