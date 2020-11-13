Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: HSY, PANW, AGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total volume of 11,213 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 141.9% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 790,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 4,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,800 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 12,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 899,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) options are showing a volume of 11,304 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.3% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 963,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 7,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 730,000 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

