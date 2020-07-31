Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: HRC, STNE, TNDM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HRC), where a total volume of 2,380 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 238,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of HRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,100 underlying shares of HRC. Below is a chart showing HRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) saw options trading volume of 7,946 contracts, representing approximately 794,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,700 underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) options are showing a volume of 4,027 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 402,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 839,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

