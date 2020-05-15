Notable Friday Option Activity: HPQ, BYND, CACC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total of 82,001 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.6% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 66,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 91,844 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 7,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,900 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) options are showing a volume of 1,694 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 169,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 286,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,000 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HPQ options, BYND options, or CACC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.