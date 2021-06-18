Notable Friday Option Activity: HLT, MCD, INCY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), where a total of 13,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.2% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,400 underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 19,144 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 78.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 4,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) options are showing a volume of 8,893 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 889,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.3% of INCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,200 underlying shares of INCY. Below is a chart showing INCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HLT options, MCD options, or INCY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

