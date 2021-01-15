Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: HLF, WDAY, CHGG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total of 7,502 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 750,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.3% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 901,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,800 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 16,662 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 83.3% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,200 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chegg Inc (Symbol: CHGG) options are showing a volume of 13,867 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.7% of CHGG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,900 underlying shares of CHGG. Below is a chart showing CHGG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

