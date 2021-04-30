Notable Friday Option Activity: HIG, WY, MNST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG), where a total volume of 21,941 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.4% of HIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $69.50 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 2,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,100 underlying shares of HIG. Below is a chart showing HIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY) saw options trading volume of 23,911 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of WY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 8,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 817,100 underlying shares of WY. Below is a chart showing WY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) saw options trading volume of 8,296 contracts, representing approximately 829,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $99 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 2,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,200 underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HIG options, WY options, or MNST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.