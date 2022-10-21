Notable Friday Option Activity: HIBB, BGS, SQSP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hibbett Inc (Symbol: HIBB), where a total volume of 3,975 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 397,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 140.8% of HIBB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,200 underlying shares of HIBB. Below is a chart showing HIBB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw options trading volume of 14,740 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 127.7% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,600 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Squarespace Inc (Symbol: SQSP) options are showing a volume of 4,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 408,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.1% of SQSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 367,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,900 underlying shares of SQSP. Below is a chart showing SQSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HIBB options, BGS options, or SQSP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.