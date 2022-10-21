Notable Friday Option Activity: HIBB, BGS, SQSP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hibbett Inc (Symbol: HIBB), where a total volume of 3,975 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 397,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 140.8% of HIBB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,200 underlying shares of HIBB. Below is a chart showing HIBB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw options trading volume of 14,740 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 127.7% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,600 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Squarespace Inc (Symbol: SQSP) options are showing a volume of 4,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 408,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.1% of SQSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 367,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,900 underlying shares of SQSP. Below is a chart showing SQSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HIBB options, BGS options, or SQSP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.